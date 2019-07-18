Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Since Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.88 N/A -2.34 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.26 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 350.16% at a $14 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.