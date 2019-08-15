Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.30 N/A -2.34 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.45 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2 beta indicates that Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. MacroGenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 391.23% at a $14 consensus target price. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 100.28%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.