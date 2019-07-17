Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

We are comparing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.84 N/A -2.34 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.43 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Seres Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 391.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 12.6%. 0.7% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.