Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Since Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.57 N/A -2.34 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 2 beta indicates that its volatility is 100.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has beta of 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 371.38% at a $14 average target price. On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential upside is 59.22% and its average target price is $69.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 88.9%. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.