Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.04 N/A -2.34 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 412.82% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 63.8%. 0.7% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -6.42% weaker performance while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.