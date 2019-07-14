Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Both Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.39 N/A -2.34 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.38 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.34 beta which is 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$14 is Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 384.43%. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.6, while its potential upside is 66.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Seres Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 92.2%. 0.7% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.