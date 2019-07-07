Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

This is a contrast between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.25 N/A -2.34 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seres Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.9 shows that Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Seres Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 351.61% and an $14 average price target. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.78 average price target and a 180.97% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.