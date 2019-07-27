Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.30 N/A -2.34 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 391.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.