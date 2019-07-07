Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

As Biotechnology companies, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.25 N/A -2.34 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.49 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.9 beta means Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 90.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.08 beta which is 308.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 351.61% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $14. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $19, while its potential upside is 590.91%. The information presented earlier suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Seres Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.