Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Since Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.25 N/A -2.34 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 351.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -6.42% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.