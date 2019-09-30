Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Since Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 0.24 40.62M -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,118,029,384.46% 235.9% -81.2% Athenex Inc. 281,692,094.31% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Athenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Athenex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 33.3% respectively. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.