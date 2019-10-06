Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Since Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,081,780,948.61% 235.9% -81.2% Albireo Pharma Inc. 39,251,156.92% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2 and it happens to be 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 79.2%. 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.