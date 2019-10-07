Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.21 16.88M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,081,780,948.61% 235.9% -81.2% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,132,390,096.01% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 880.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.