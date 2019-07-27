Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.30 N/A -2.34 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.3. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 391.23%. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus target price and a 18.28% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Seres Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 77.6%. About 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -6.42% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 91.82% stronger performance.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.