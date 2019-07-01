Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) Reaches $2.99 After 6.00% Down Move; Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (GNE) SI Increased By 15.61%

Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (NYSE:GNE) had an increase of 15.61% in short interest. GNE’s SI was 1.13 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.61% from 980,500 shares previously. With 155,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (NYSE:GNE)’s short sellers to cover GNE’s short positions. The SI to Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock’s float is 8.56%. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 314,288 shares traded or 52.23% up from the average. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 100.00% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q EPS 24c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Genie Energy Ltd Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNE); 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q Rev $89.3M

The stock of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 577,490 shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has declined 48.85% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Genie Energy Ltd. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.97 million shares or 21.14% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 202,467 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macroview Mngmt Lc holds 230 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 76,258 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 28,144 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 14,727 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,212 shares. First Manhattan reported 66 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 528,497 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 13,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 420,200 shares. First Trust Lp reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $299.90 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

Among 4 analysts covering Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seres Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. H.C. Wainwright initiated Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.42 EPS, up 38.24% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.55 actual EPS reported by Seres Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.64% EPS growth.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company has market cap of $122.87 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI.