Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) Reaches $2.89 After 8.00% Down Move; Shorts at Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Lowered By 22.6%

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) had a decrease of 22.6% in short interest. AWI’s SI was 975,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.6% from 1.26 million shares previously. With 306,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)’s short sellers to cover AWI’s short positions. The SI to Armstrong World Industries Inc’s float is 1.97%. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.71. About 168,290 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82

The stock of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 452,469 shares traded. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has declined 48.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRB News: 11/04/2018 – NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE US HOLDINGS, INC REPORTS 16.97 PCT STAKE IN SERES THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF APRIL 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – SERES THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 18/05/2018 – Seres Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics to Host Microbiome R&D Event and Webcast on May 24, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 24/05/2018 – Seres Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 56 Days; 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 Seres Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Seres Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRB); 11/04/2018 – Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In Seres TherapeuticsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $125.21 million company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $2.66 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MCRB worth $10.02 million less.

Analysts await Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, up 38.24% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Seres Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.64% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seres Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Chardan Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, February 22.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company has market cap of $125.21 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. Nomura maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Thursday, May 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AWI in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 30.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity. $33.40M worth of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) shares were sold by ValueAct Holdings – L.P..