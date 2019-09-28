Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Comparison side by side

Both Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seres Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,138,202,340.90% 235.9% -81.2% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,838,010,466.89% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2 shows that Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 65.88% and its average target price is $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 45.3% respectively. About 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.