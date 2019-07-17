Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Contrasting side by side

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.41 N/A -2.34 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$14 is Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 353.81%. Competitively the consensus price target of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $21.83, which is potential 165.25% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Seres Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 69.1%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.