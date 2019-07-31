Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Comparison side by side

Both Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.95 N/A -2.34 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.78 beta is the reason why it is 178.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc. has 23.1 and 23.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 420.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.