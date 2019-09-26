Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.90 N/A -2.34 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 53.37 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Moderna Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 132.83% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 26.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

