Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.25 N/A -2.34 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seres Therapeutics Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Seres Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 351.61%. Competitively INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $7.75, with potential downside of -100.00%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.