Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.04 N/A -2.34 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 15.64% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.