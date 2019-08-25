Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

Both Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.45 N/A -2.34 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 283.56% and an $14 consensus target price. Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 238.53%. The results provided earlier shows that Seres Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Genfit SA, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.