Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.11 N/A -2.34 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.35 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2 beta. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 247.39%. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 341.99% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Seres Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.