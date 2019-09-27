Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.93 N/A -2.34 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2 shows that Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cyanotech Corporation’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cyanotech Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 27.6% respectively. 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.