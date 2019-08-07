Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.06 N/A -2.34 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 34.94 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 2 beta indicates that its volatility is 100.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cellectis S.A. has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Cellectis S.A. has 9.8 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 511.35% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 187.51% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Seres Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cellectis S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 31.4% respectively. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.