Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.19 N/A -2.34 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 18.53 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seres Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 334.78%. Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.75, while its potential upside is 262.80%. The results provided earlier shows that Seres Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 93.5% respectively. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.