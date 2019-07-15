Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.17 N/A -2.34 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 20 56.54 N/A -7.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Arvinas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 401.79% upside potential and an average price target of $14. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential downside is -15.63% and its average price target is $21. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Seres Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 72.1% respectively. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.