Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.96 N/A -2.34 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 20 56.79 N/A -7.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 384.43% upside potential. Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a -16.00% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Seres Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -6.42% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 61.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.