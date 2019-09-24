Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Contrasting side by side

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.86 N/A -2.34 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 43.43 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Arcus Biosciences Inc. which has a 12.9 Current Ratio and a 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.