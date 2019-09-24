Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.02 N/A -2.34 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 792.34 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Aptorum Group Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential upside is 35.14% and its consensus target price is $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.