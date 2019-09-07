Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparing side by side

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.23 N/A -2.34 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $13.67, with potential upside of 272.48%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 466.80% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than Seres Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.