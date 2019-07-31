Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.98 N/A -2.34 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s beta is 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 417.56% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 3.6% respectively. 0.7% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.