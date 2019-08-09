Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.66 N/A -2.34 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 176.22 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2 beta. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 446.88% and an $14 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 46.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.