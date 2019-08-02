Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.35 N/A -2.34 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.75 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2 and it happens to be 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Agenus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 478.51%. Competitively Agenus Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 111.86%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 33.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Agenus Inc. had bullish trend.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.