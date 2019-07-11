Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) Analysts See $-0.42 EPS; LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 8 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LYB in report on Tuesday, February 5 with “Market Perform” rating. See LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $87 New Target: $113 Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $97 New Target: $95 Maintain

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report $-0.42 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 38.24% from last quarter’s $-0.68 EPS. After having $-0.55 EPS previously, Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -23.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 221,753 shares traded. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has declined 48.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRB News: 17/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics to Host Microbiome R&D Event and Webcast on May 24, 2018; 11/04/2018 – NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE US HOLDINGS, INC REPORTS 16.97 PCT STAKE IN SERES THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF APRIL 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Seres Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Seres Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRB); 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at; 10/04/2018 Seres Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Seres Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 56 Days; 09/05/2018 – SERES THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69

Among 4 analysts covering Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seres Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of MCRB in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, February 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company has market cap of $129.54 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI.

More notable recent Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2019: ARQL, NAVB, MCRB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seres’s investigational candidates unaffected by FDA alert – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 14, 2019 : ARQL, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, SQQQ, MCRB – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2019: MCRB,ARQL,NAVB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.25 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.64 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.