Serengeti Asset Management LP Upped Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Position by $400,000; Share Price Declined; Pura Vida Investments Cut Intersect Ent (Call) (XENT) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 5.94 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS TO ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; OUTLOOK NE; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.17; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘B-‘ From ‘SD’; Outlk Neg; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) (XENT) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 189,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 190,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.70M market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 349,560 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 23/05/2018 – Automotive HVAC Market to Propel Growth Based on Initiatives Taken by Government to Revive Auto Industry Till 2022 l Million Insights; 12/04/2018 – EMPOW TAKES MAJOR STEPS TO PROPEL ITS LEADERSHIP OF NEXT-GENERATION, ROI-POSITIVE SIEM; COMPANY ANNOUNCES SERIES B FUNDING, AND PETER GEORGE AS CEO; 31/05/2018 – Propel Media Strengthens Balance Sheet with New $57 million, 5-year Credit Facility with MGG Investment Group; 15/03/2018 – Tea Leaves Health Launches Decisionology Platform to Inform and Propel Health System Growth; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 16/04/2018 – Bank blowout: Big bank earnings should propel the financials from worst to first; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.5% Position in Intersect ENT; 20/04/2018 – Foran Continues to Intersect High Grade Mineralization; 11/04/2018 – Angels Can Invest in Three Cutting Edge Startups On Propel(x) Without Investor Transaction Fees or Carry During ACA Summit; 11/05/2018 – Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market – Upcoming Developments in Bio-based Products to Propel Growth l Technavio

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 383,444 shares to 383,500 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 421,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

