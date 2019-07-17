Serengeti Asset Management LP Upped Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Position; Merck & Co New (MRK) Holder Mathes Company Cut Its Position by $502,150

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $665.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 2.72 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29; 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Completed Previously Disclosed Exchange Agreement With TRT; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS TO ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; OUTLOOK NE

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 21,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 3.83 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – EXPENSES INCURRED DURING CO-DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING FOR STUDIES EVALUATING LENVIMA AS MONOTHERAPY, TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BY CO, EISAI; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 6,400 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.