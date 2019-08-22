Serengeti Asset Management LP Upped Holding in Pg&E (PCG) as Market Valuation Declined; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Cut Its Anthem Com (ANTM) Holding by $327,756 as Market Valuation Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 5.17M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 1,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 9,983 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 11,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $262.63. About 875,968 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.57 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 5,643 shares to 21,257 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 4,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company reported 10 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oakworth Cap Inc owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 100 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 114,311 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Silver Point Limited Partnership invested in 13.46 million shares or 33.7% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 627,504 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 0% stake. Nomura Asset Co Limited invested in 0% or 25,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 53,042 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 30,038 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eminence Limited Partnership owns 1.52% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.74 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 162,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Point Holdings Llc by 82,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,268 shares, and cut its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS).

