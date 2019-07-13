Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Stock Price Declined; Liqtech International (LIQT) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Upped Its Position by $1.34 Million as Market Value Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 33.05M shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 74,241 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CZR May 31st Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caesars (CZR) Stock Jumps After Agreeing to $8.5 Billion Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GWR, ORIT, and CZR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 25,139 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc invested in 0.07% or 170,596 shares. Ancora Llc, Us-based fund reported 13,019 shares. Cohen reported 431,137 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Frontfour Capital Limited Co has 725,289 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 60,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Prudential Public Ltd invested in 0% or 27,499 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 300,041 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.38 million shares. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,970 shares. The New York-based Element Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 126,260 shares.

More notable recent LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Major Pot Stock Is Headed to the Nasdaq – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fred’s to Close 104 Underperforming Stores in the Southeast – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Bitcoin Heading For A Bull Run? – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy 5 Low-Beta Stocks to Stay Safe in Volatile Market – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks With Long Payout Histories – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.95 million shares. Northern Corp owns 134,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The North Dakota-based Bell Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited invested in 50,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) or 503,701 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation invested in 83,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). 1492 Cap Limited Liability Company reported 229,116 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 100,000 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 93,085 shares. Parsons Capital Ri invested 0.01% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biofrontera Ag (Germany) by 2.16M shares to 7.43 million shares, valued at $23.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 57,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,714 shares, and cut its stake in Oomainc..