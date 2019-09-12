Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed By $700,000 Its Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Position; Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Shorts Lowered By 14.71%

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY)’s stock rose 2.32%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 350,000 shares with $3.67 million value, down from 420,000 last quarter. Cresud S A C I F Y A now has $359.00 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 41,547 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) had a decrease of 14.71% in short interest. INO’s SI was 11.74 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.71% from 13.76 million shares previously. With 1.09M avg volume, 11 days are for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s short sellers to cover INO’s short positions. The SI to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 13.16%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 258,992 shares traded. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has declined 32.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 20/03/2018 – lnovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO’S DNA IMMUNOTHERAPY SHOWS IMMUNE RESPONSE RESULTS KEY IN; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.24 PER BASIC SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – INOVIO GETS UP TO $56M FROM CEPI TO ADVANCE DNA VACCINES; 24/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma: Shawn Bridy Joins Company as Vice Pres of Business Development; 24/05/2018 – Inovio Boosts Leadership Focused on Partnership and Grant Funding By Appointing Two New VPs for Business Development and R&D; 11/04/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP UNDER WHICH CO WILL DEVELOP VACCINE CANDIDATES AGAINST LASSA FEVER AND MIDDLE EAST RESPIRATORY SYNDROME; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased Vici Pptys Inc stake by 50,000 shares to 300,000 valued at $6.61M in 2019Q2. It also upped Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) stake by 29,280 shares and now owns 380,000 shares. Mr Cooper Group Inc was raised too.

