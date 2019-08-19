Serengeti Asset Management LP Stake In Pg&E (PCG) Was Increased; Diversified Trust Co Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 4.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 27.87% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 23.54 million shares traded or 226.29% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% stake. Tpg Group Inc (Sbs) holds 1.59 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Barclays Public Ltd Llc accumulated 508,078 shares. Country Tru National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 181 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 41,800 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,624 shares. 106,774 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.04 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fin Gru Inc invested in 0% or 11,837 shares. The New York-based Oak Hill Advisors LP has invested 4.18% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.42% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 249,216 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Bancorporation accumulated 885 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Uber Hits the Brakes; PG&E Posts Big Losses – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “As Wildfire Season Progresses, Contact Information Needed from About 150000 Customers – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E to stay in charge of Chapter 11 exit plan, judge rules – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers (08/19) (NYNY) (ARMK) Higher; (PCG) (VNDA) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E creditors to boost restructuring plan to $45B – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 321,999 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 4.51 million shares. Claar Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 10.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati reported 932,950 shares or 4.44% of all its holdings. 1St Source National Bank has 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,246 shares. Ima Wealth Inc holds 21,778 shares or 1% of its portfolio. 53,085 were accumulated by Stearns Fin Services Group Inc. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 2.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 6,104 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.22M shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 5.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,478 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 146,019 shares or 4.11% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 4.00 million shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited reported 1.48M shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 169,404 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,229 shares to 21,348 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,885 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.