Serengeti Asset Management LP Stake in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Raised by $400,000; Cadinha & Co Holds Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 13.38 million shares traded or 119.53% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘B-‘ From ‘SD’; Outlk Neg; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil to Acquire Producing Assets and Acreage in Williston Basin for $40M in Cash; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval at Special Meeting

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 751.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 122,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 139,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 16,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 14.50M shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim accumulated 87,376 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 26,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 218,200 shares. Vanguard invested in 319.74M shares or 0.74% of the stock. Holderness Investments has 2.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 136,631 shares. Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bryn Mawr Trust owns 462,701 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. 278,023 are owned by First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated. Patten Inc has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Roberts Glore & Il has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,567 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 39,633 shares. Foster Motley Inc has invested 1.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Company holds 10,218 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd owns 6,718 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,790 shares to 18,657 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,612 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 150,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).