Serengeti Asset Management LP Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Raised as Stock Value Rose; Luminus Management Holding in Honeywell International (HON) Trimmed by $19.11 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 350,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 1.01 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 109,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 114,700 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.03M, down from 224,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.22M shares traded or 26.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 120,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 7.04 million shares to 27.62M shares, valued at $42.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 5.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.57M shares, and has risen its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs reported 1,129 shares. Amp has invested 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 550 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp accumulated 6,214 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 69,237 shares stake. 1,302 were reported by Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 17,399 shares. Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) holds 0.4% or 1,937 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs invested in 78,721 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 10,910 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Chemung Canal Tru holds 7,245 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Dillon & Associate Inc holds 4,049 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Randolph Inc stated it has 4.99% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 1,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

