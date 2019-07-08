Serengeti Asset Management LP Raised Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake by $1.76 Million; Zeke Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Verisign (VRSN) by $345,710 as Share Price Rose

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 56.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,467 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 3,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $215.64. About 388,984 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 272,850 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 117,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.64M for 45.69 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 37,455 shares to 75,716 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 20,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).