Serengeti Asset Management LP Position In Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Was Upped; Ghp Investment Advisors Holding In Patterson Companies (PDCO) Was Has Increased

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 147.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 26,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 44,007 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 17,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 257,322 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 931,584 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 24,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 443,228 shares. Grp Incorporated holds 2,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 134,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Vanguard Grp owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 844,617 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Moreover, Citadel has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 17,552 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 220,153 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Serengeti Asset Mgmt LP owns 130,000 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Korea Investment Corporation stated it has 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Capital Management, Minnesota-based fund reported 37,975 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 32,402 shares. Prospector Partners Ltd Liability Co accumulated 301,075 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 1.06 million shares. Highland Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.53% or 398,185 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 46 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 317,463 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Management Lc holds 50,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adirondack Rech has 151,530 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 72,143 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. First Citizens Natl Bank And holds 16,450 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Whittier Company reported 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).