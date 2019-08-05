Serengeti Asset Management LP Position in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; Blackhill Capital Maintains Stake in Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI)

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 87,123 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 15.04M shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Grp Asset holds 1.36% or 425,278 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Llc reported 254,018 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 80,764 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 2.97 million shares. Gradient Invests Lc owns 709 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division reported 97,494 shares stake. Loews Corp owns 1.00M shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 1,721 shares. Capital Glob Investors accumulated 4.26 million shares. Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Payden & Rygel reported 756,725 shares. Cim Mangement holds 25,456 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 109,249 shares.

