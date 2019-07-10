Serengeti Asset Management LP Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Lowered by $10.64 Million as Stock Declined; Mak Capital One Stake in Agilysys (AGYS) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 38,912 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 24.57 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 61,455 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 126,260 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,243 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Natixis reported 0.46% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Citigroup stated it has 7.55 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 441,259 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc holds 0.01% or 15,187 shares in its portfolio. 13.38M are held by State Street. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 732,696 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 73,788 shares in its portfolio. Selz Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 14,350 shares stake. Moreover, Archon Cap Management Limited Co has 4.88% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 844,414 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 98,170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mak Cap One Limited Liability reported 2.07M shares. Prudential stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 14,100 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 22,272 shares. Ameritas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 11,133 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Granite Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 22 sales for $9.94 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH also bought $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Tuesday, February 5.