Serengeti Asset Management LP Maintains Position in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG); Holder Redmond Asset Management Has Increased Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 446,732 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN)

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $633.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 5.92 million shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil Sees FY18 Average Daily Production Up 26%-30% Vs. Previous Guidance Up 18%-22%; 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communication holds 0.01% or 170,412 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 279,965 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 4.78M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Huntington Bankshares reported 3,286 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C has 0.21% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1.33M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.63 million shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Frontier Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 3.68M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Fmr holds 0% or 550,230 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Zeke Ltd Llc has 20,534 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 45,459 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 165,227 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, March 14 the insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $186.88 million.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,311 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,365 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA).

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Point Holdings Llc by 82,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,268 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).