Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowered Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding by $3.50 Million; Share Price Rose; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Upped Humana (HUM) Holding

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 14,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 48,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, up from 34,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $273.51. About 563,498 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 10/04/2018 – Humana AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting in Humana AB; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 13.67M shares traded or 329.33% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,664 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 6,008 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 0.06% or 10,604 shares. International Invsts invested in 8.46M shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 51,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has invested 0.62% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 12,408 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 142,343 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 1,467 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,074 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Cadence Natl Bank Na invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 26,375 shares.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Iora Health and Humana Expand Relationship to Provide More Humana Medicare Advantage Plan Members Access to Additional Coordinated Care in Arizona, Georgia and Texas – Arizona Daily Star” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HUM Stock’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet, If History is Any Indicator – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) 0.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 35,373 shares to 167,976 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 17,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,429 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gramercy Funds Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 5.08% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 497,243 shares. Mirae Asset Invests has 320,184 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt reported 17,889 shares stake. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Raymond James Associates owns 29,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 30.66M shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 51,701 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com holds 11,627 shares. 1.81M are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 57,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Knighthead Llc holds 3.55% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.37 million shares. Northern stated it has 821,823 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 29,624 shares. 8.65 million are owned by Brandes Inv Partners L P.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argentina stocks on watch after Macri’s upset defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $350.04 million for 2.60 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.